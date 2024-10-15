Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VOO traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $532.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,597. The firm has a market cap of $482.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $537.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

