Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $184,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

