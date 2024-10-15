Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Trimmed by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

