Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 61,072 shares.The stock last traded at $69.89 and had previously closed at $69.70.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

