Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 61,072 shares.The stock last traded at $69.89 and had previously closed at $69.70.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
