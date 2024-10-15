Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 162,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

