Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 125938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 228,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

