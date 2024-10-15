Venom (VENOM) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Venom has a market cap of $146.67 million and $482,291.19 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00257404 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,242,372,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,235,939,735.845103 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08042402 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $521,479.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.