Venus BUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $60.14 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.14 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231431 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

