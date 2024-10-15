Veren (NYSE:VRN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 651546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts anticipate that Veren Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veren during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

