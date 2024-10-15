Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,188.97

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and $1,188.97 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.60 or 0.00025387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

