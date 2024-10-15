Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

