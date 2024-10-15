Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,525,724.73). 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
