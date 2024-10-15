Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIC

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Victorian Plumbing Group stock traded up GBX 4.44 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 111.44 ($1.46). 1,085,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.34. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of £362.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,525,724.73). 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.