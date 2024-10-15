Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 199,440 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $566,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,741. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

