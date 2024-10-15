Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vistra by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after buying an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vistra by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

