VitalStone Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,427,000 after buying an additional 386,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 295,708 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

