VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

