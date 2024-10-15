von Borstel & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.0% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,935,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 563,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,597. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.