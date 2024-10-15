von Borstel & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 119,273 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 398,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 209,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

DFEV traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 87,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The company has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

