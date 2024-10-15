von Borstel & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,721 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 434,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 61,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,201. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

