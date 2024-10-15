von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes $441,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

