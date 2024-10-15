VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $103.65 million and $171,448.17 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 88,505,237,616,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,023,912,297,191 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

