W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $67.00 at UBS Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WRB. Barclays initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.4 %

WRB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 132,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 83.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 535,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 313,234 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $21,138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $18,482,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 490,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 196,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

