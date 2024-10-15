Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $431,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.48. 7,540,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,412. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $655.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

