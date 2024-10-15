Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after acquiring an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $211.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

