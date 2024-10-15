Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,700 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 714.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 74.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $30,358.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,301.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $160,206 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 686,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,871. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.