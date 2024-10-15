Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,500 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 3,996,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

