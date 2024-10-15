Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,302. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

