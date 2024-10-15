Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in JFrog by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FROG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,572,774.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 858,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,997. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

