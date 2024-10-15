Washington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,395 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE XOM traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $120.84. 8,346,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,660,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

