Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,200 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 590,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,436,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,436,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,125 shares of company stock worth $13,178,494. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.