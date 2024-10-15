Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 687,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

