Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WCN opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.47. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

