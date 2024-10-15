Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.