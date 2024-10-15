Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,577 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 3,107,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

