Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 513,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 64,834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 71,372 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.