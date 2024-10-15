Watershed Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,704. The company has a market capitalization of $339.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

