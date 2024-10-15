Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,887.5% during the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 317.9% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 309,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. 31,730,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,488,094. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.