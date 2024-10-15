Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 640,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,399. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

