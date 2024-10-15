WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $7.66 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $122.50 million and $7.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,266,149,646 coins and its circulating supply is 3,549,029,756 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,265,820,536.993227 with 3,548,924,909.768159 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03441637 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,570,277.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

