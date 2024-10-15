Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 39,879 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.