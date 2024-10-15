Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,243 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Cadence Bank worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CADE opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.