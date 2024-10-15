Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.