Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,996,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $35,818,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after buying an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.