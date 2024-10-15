Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of UGI worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $7,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Up 0.6 %

UGI stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

