Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.
In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
