Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Core & Main as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Core & Main by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.