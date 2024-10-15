Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 95,145 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

