Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,592 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,592 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

