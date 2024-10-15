Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 8,072 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.