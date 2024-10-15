Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 381 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.